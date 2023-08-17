Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 4, injure 17 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks in four Ukrainian oblasts killed four civilians and wounded 17 over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on Aug. 17.

A total of nine Ukrainian oblasts were targeted during this period — Kherson, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Chernihiv. No casualties were reported in the last five regions.

On the morning of Aug. 17, Russia hit Zaoskillia near Kupiansk, killing a 61-year-old woman and injuring another resident, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Synehuibov said on Telegram. A house and an outbuilding were reportedly damaged.

A day before, the Russian military attacked five districts in Kharkiv Oblast, killing a 55-year-old man in Kupiansk, according to the oblast governor. The Aug. 16 attacks damaged or destroyed at least eight private residences, a sports facility, and a garage as multiple fires broke out in affected settlements, added Synehuibov.

Russia also targeted the Synelnykove and the Nikopol districts in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Aug. 16, which left one person killed and seven wounded, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

The aftermath of Russian attacks against Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Aug. 16, 2023. (Mykola Lukashuk/Telegram)

Lysak added that the attacks had caused severe destruction to civilian infrastructure. A local cafe, 50 homes, 14 residential buildings, nine agricultural businesses, an educational institution, power lines, solar panels, and vehicles were reportedly damaged.

Russian forces struck Kherson Oblast 78 times, firing 422 projectiles from various weapons, according to the oblast governor. One person was killed, and seven people were injured, Oleksandr Prokudin wrote on Telegram.

The attacks reportedly damaged an educational institution and a medical facility in Kherson as well as a school in Beryslav.

In Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured two civilians, said Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russia hit nine settlements and three communities in the region, damaging seven houses, an apartment building, an industrial facility, and garages, according to Kyrylenko.