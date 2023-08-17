Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast kill 1, injure 7

by Daria Bevziuk and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 17, 2023 5:51 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian shelling in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Aug. 16, 2023. (Photo by Serhii Lysak / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on Mezhova and Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast left one dead and seven injured, Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported on Aug 16.

The attack that targeted the Mezhova community in the Synelnykove district killed one person, injured six, and caused severe destruction to civilian infrastructure.

According to Lysak, three fires erupted in the community, and almost 50 private homes were damaged. The attack also damaged agricultural facilities, an educational institution, and cars.

Rescue workers were dispatched to the scene to determine the extent of the damage. Lysak also said that 12 local residents received psychological assistance in the aftermath of the attack.

On the same day, Russian forces shelled Nikopol and the Marhanets community with heavy artillery.

A 63-year-old man was hospitalized from injuries caused by a mine blast and shrapnel. He is in moderate condition.

The shelling damaged a local cafe, 14 residential buildings, eight agricultural businesses, five power transmission lines, and vehicles. Forty solar panels were shattered.

Nikopol lies directly across the Dnipro River from Russian positions at the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant and is the target of regular artillery shelling by Russian forces.

Authors: Daria Bevziuk, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
