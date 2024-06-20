Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Drone attacks, Air defense, Energy infrastructure
Edit post

Russia's drone attack damages energy infrastructure in 4 oblasts, injures civilians

by Olena Goncharova June 20, 2024 7:48 AM 2 min read
Transmission towers and power lines near a missile-damaged high-voltage electricity substation, operated by a state-owned company Ukrenergo, in central Ukraine, on March 1, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian drone attacks in the early hours of June 20 damaged energy infrastructure in Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk oblasts, reported state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo. Restoration crews are currently on the scene to assess the damage caused by the Russian strikes.

At least three people - men aged 30, 41, and 63 - were injured overnight in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to regional governor Serhii Lysak. Two of them were hospitalized.

Russia's attack on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast also damaged seven private residences, five warehouses, cars, and power lines.

Russian troops also attacked one of DTEK's, Ukraine's largest private energy company's, thermal power plants, "severely" damaging the equipment, the company said. Three power engineers suffered injuries, according to DTEK.

The company did not disclose the location of the impacted facility.

Russia used at least nine missiles and 27 drones to target Ukraine, according to the Air Force's morning update. The missiles were fired from the Caspian Sea, and Voronezh region, while the drones were launched from the Russian port town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, located on the coast of the Azov Sea.

Missile units of Ukraine's Armed Forces and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted five missiles and 27 drones over Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava and Vinnytsia oblasts.

Ukraine war latest: Russia intensifies attacks near Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast
Key developments on June 19: * Russia, North Korea sign strategic partnership agreement * Russia has moved almost all ground forces from Finland’s vicinity to Ukraine, media report * After a ‘long lull,’ Ukraine reports intensified Russian attacks near Toretsk in Donetsk Oblast * Denmark announ…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Olena Goncharova
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions . It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:01 AM
Video

The birth of Ukraine's life-saving robots

The war in Ukraine has been called the “first drone war” due to the widespread use of both consumer and military drones, making every movement observable and dangerous for combat medics. But Ukraine has a new technology ready to counter this problem: Land drones that evacuate the wounded.
12:22 AM  (Updated: )

Source: Investigators preparing to charge anti-corruption activist Shabunin.

Shabunin, who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a volunteer at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and has served since then, denied the accusations and said the cases were fabricated. He believes the cases to be a political vendetta against him by the President's Office, including President Volodymyr Zelensky's deputy chief of staff Oleh Tatarov.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:35 AM

CNN: Allies debating what commitment to give Ukraine on NATO membership.

The United States and allies are debating what to commit to Ukraine's NATO membership at the upcoming 75th anniversary summit in Washington, CNN reported on June 19. U.S. officials are reportedly facing criticism from European countries for not willing to go as far as countries closer to Russia would prefer.
10:14 PM

Ukraine restores ferry service with Georgia.

The sea voyage from the city of Chernomorsk in Ukraine's Odesa Oblast to Batumi in Georgia will be the first between the countries since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
8:15 PM

EU, Ukraine finalize text of security deal.

The EU is expected to join 16 countries, including the U.S., Japan, U.K., Germany, and France, that have signed similar bilateral treaties to help Kyiv repel Russia's aggression.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.