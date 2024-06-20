Russia's drone attack damages energy infrastructure in 4 oblasts, injures civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian drone attacks in the early hours of June 20 damaged energy infrastructure in Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk oblasts, reported state-owned energy operator Ukrenergo. Restoration crews are currently on the scene to assess the damage caused by the Russian strikes.

At least three people - men aged 30, 41, and 63 - were injured overnight in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, according to regional governor Serhii Lysak. Two of them were hospitalized.

Russia's attack on the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast also damaged seven private residences, five warehouses, cars, and power lines.

Russian troops also attacked one of DTEK's, Ukraine's largest private energy company's, thermal power plants, "severely" damaging the equipment, the company said. Three power engineers suffered injuries, according to DTEK.

The company did not disclose the location of the impacted facility.

Russia used at least nine missiles and 27 drones to target Ukraine, according to the Air Force's morning update. The missiles were fired from the Caspian Sea, and Voronezh region, while the drones were launched from the Russian port town of Primorsko-Akhtarsk, located on the coast of the Azov Sea.

Missile units of Ukraine's Armed Forces and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force intercepted five missiles and 27 drones over Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava and Vinnytsia oblasts.