Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 21 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two civilians and wounded 21 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 6.

Overnight, the Russian military attacked Ukraine with two Kh-59 aerial missiles, as well as 128 Shahed-type drones and dummy drones, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

The air defense shot down the two Kh-59 missiles as well as 79 drones over 11 oblasts, while 49 dummy drones were lost in the airspace, the Air Force said.

One person was killed, and 13 others were injured as a result of the Russian military’s attacks on the city of Kherson and 38 other regional settlements, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on his Telegram channel.

A man was killed, and a woman was injured in the Russian military’s attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported on his Telegram channel.

Seven people were also injured in Donetsk Oblast as a result of Russia’s attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on his Telegram channel.