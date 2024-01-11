Skip to content
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 20 over past day

by Dinara Khalilova January 11, 2024 11:09 AM
The aftermath of one of Russia's attacks on Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine, on Jan. 10, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine over the past 24 hours killed two people and wounded another 20, regional authorities reported early on Jan. 11.

Russia targeted a total of nine Ukrainian oblasts — Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson. Casualties were reported in the latter four regions.

A civilian was killed in Zalizine on the southeastern outskirts of Toretsk, just a few kilometers from the front line, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Facebook.

Russia attacked multiple settlements in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast, damaging industrial facilities, a school, 13 houses, and two high-rises, added Filashkin.

Russia’s missile strike on Kharkiv late on Jan. 10 hit a hotel in the city center, injuring 13 people, including a foreign journalist, according to the latest update by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

Earlier Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast killed a 49-year-old woman in the village of Vilkhuvatka and wounded two elderly residents of Podoly near Kupiansk, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The strikes damaged over 10 houses, an educational institution, a shop, and power lines, according to Syniehubov.

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast in the previous 24 hours wounded three people, Oleksandr Prokudin, the regional governor, said on Telegram. Russia reportedly launched 108 strikes against the region, firing 482 projectiles from various weapons.

Russian troops struck the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast several times on Jan. 10, leaving a 56-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman injured, according to Serhii Lysak, the regional governor.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
4:16 AM

Russia bans entry for Moldovan officials, journalists.

The ban includes high-ranking members of the president's office, such as Supreme Security Councilmember Adrian Balutel, Secretary General Artur Mija, and Presidential Adviser for Foreign Affaris and Strategic Communications Olga Rosca.
