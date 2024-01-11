Update: 13 injured in Russia’s Jan. 10 missile attack on Kharkiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

The number of people known to have been injured in Russia’s overnight missile attack against Kharkiv has risen to 13, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said on Jan. 11.

Russian forces launched S-300 missiles from Belgorod at Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine late on Jan. 10, attacking the city for the 4th consecutive day, according to the regional governor.

The previously reported number of casualties was 11 wounded, including a journalist from a Turkish publication who was staying at a local hotel damaged by the attack.

Over 30 civilians were reportedly staying at the hotel located in the city center at the time of the missile strike. The victims were hotel staff and guests, according to the emergency workers.

“One missile hit the ground near the facade of the building, and the second struck the roof of the building, with subsequent partial destruction of the rear part of the hotel,” said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Kharkiv and other regional settlements suffer the brunt of almost daily Russian attacks due to the region’s proximity to the border with Russia.

An evening attack on Jan. 9 damaged a medical building, a canteen, and a children's health center in Kharkiv, but no casualties were reported. S-300 missiles were also used in this attack.

On Jan. 8, Russian forces attacked the city in the morning, and on Jan. 7, the city came under a missile attack in the evening.