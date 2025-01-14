Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 2, injure 19 over past day.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed at least two people and injured 19, including children, over the past day, regional authorities reported on Jan. 14.

Russia attacked Ukraine with 80 Shahed-type drones and various other unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) overnight, Ukraine’s Air Forces reported on their Telegram channel. Air defenses shot down 58 drones over 11 oblasts, while 21 dummy drones were lost in the airspace, the Air Force said.

Two people were killed and two others injured in Donetsk Oblast as a result of Russia’s attacks, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported on his Telegram channel.

Nine people were injured as a result of the Russian military’s attacks on the city of Kherson and 33 other regional settlements, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Three people were injured, including a 14-year-old girl, in a Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Governor Serhii Lysak reported. The two adult victims were hospitalized with moderate injuries.

In Kharkiv Oblast, five people were injured in Russian attacks, including two infants, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.