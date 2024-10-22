Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 10, injure 42 over past day

by Kateryna Denisova October 22, 2024 11:33 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Sumy overnight on Oct. 22. (Sumy City Council)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed 10 people and injured 42 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Oct. 22.

Ukrainian forces downed 46 out of 60 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Ten more drones were "lost," three others flew back towards Russia and one drone entered Belarusian airspace, it added.

Houses came under attack in the city of Sumy. Three people, including a child, were killed, and one more person suffered injuries, according to local authorities.

A Russian missile attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia killed three people and injured 19, including an eight-year-old girl, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Russian forces carried out another missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring six people, Governor Serhii Lysak said. A 48-year-old man was also injured in a Russian attack on the Nikopol district.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Sumy overnight on Oct. 22. (Sumy City Council)

Two people were killed in the town of Myrnohrad and two others in Kurakhove and Novoukrainka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Five more people were injured in the region over the past day.

A 31-year-old man suffered injuries as a result of a Russian drone attack in the village of Senkove in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 24 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was killed, and four were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian attacks damaged 12 houses, a critical infrastructure facility, cars, water and gas pipelines. Nine people were injured, according to the governor.

Investigation: Russians carry out systemic terror in occupied part of Kherson Oblast
On the morning of Nov. 20, 2023, Russians came to Raisa Rusnak’s home, looking for her 28-year-old son Ruslan. Four masked men threw him onto the ground and began beating him. “Guys, what have I done to you? What do you want from me?” Ruslan shouted. Those were the
The Kyiv IndependentDanylo Mokryk
Author: Kateryna Denisova
2:18 AM  (Updated: )

Moldova's Sandu advances to presidential run-off, winning after 'unfair fight.'

"The people of Moldova have spoken: our EU future will now be anchored in the constitution," Sandu said on X. "We fought fairly in an unfair fight—and we won. But the fight isn’t over. We will keep pushing for peace, prosperity, and the freedom to build our own future."
10:35 AM  (Updated: )

Update: Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 38 over past day.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 59 of the 116 Shahed-type attack drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force said. Forty-five drones were reportedly "lost" on Ukrainian territory, and 10 more are still present in the Ukrainain airspace at the time of the publication.
