Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 10, injure 42 over past day

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed 10 people and injured 42 others over the past day, regional authorities said on Oct. 22.

Ukrainian forces downed 46 out of 60 Shahed-type drones launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Ten more drones were "lost," three others flew back towards Russia and one drone entered Belarusian airspace, it added.

Houses came under attack in the city of Sumy. Three people, including a child, were killed, and one more person suffered injuries, according to local authorities.

A Russian missile attack on the city of Zaporizhzhia killed three people and injured 19, including an eight-year-old girl, Governor Ivan Fedorov reported.

Russian forces carried out another missile strike on the city of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring six people, Governor Serhii Lysak said. A 48-year-old man was also injured in a Russian attack on the Nikopol district.

The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Sumy overnight on Oct. 22. (Sumy City Council)

Two people were killed in the town of Myrnohrad and two others in Kurakhove and Novoukrainka in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Five more people were injured in the region over the past day.

A 31-year-old man suffered injuries as a result of a Russian drone attack in the village of Senkove in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian forces targeted 24 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson. One person was killed, and four were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

Russian attacks damaged 12 houses, a critical infrastructure facility, cars, water and gas pipelines. Nine people were injured, according to the governor.