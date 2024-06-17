Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 1, injure 15 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed one person and injured 15 over the past day, regional authorities said on June 17.

Russia targeted a total of nine Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Poltava, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, and Donetsk. Casualties were reported in the latter three regions.

A Russian attack on the village of Nova Poltavka in Donetsk Oblast injured seven people, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

The Pokrovsk and Bakhmut districts also came under Russia's attacks. Two people were injured in the town of Krasnohorivka and one in the town of Toretsk, according to Filashkin.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian air strike damaged four houses and an ambulance in the village of Pisky Radkivski, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. A 13-year-old boy, a man, and a woman suffered injuries, he added.

Russian forces also attacked a children's camp in the city of Kharkiv with aerial guided bombs overnight on June 16, damaging a building, according to Syniehubov. No casualties were reported.

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast damaged seven houses, critical infrastructure, a car, and a gas pipeline, said Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. Two people were injured in the region over the past day, according to Prokudin.

Russian "kamikaze" drone also attacked a car in the village of Osokorivka in the morning of June 17, killing a man born aged around 50, the governor reported.