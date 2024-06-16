Russian airstrike on Kharkiv village injures pregnant woman, teen boy, 59-year-old

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian airstrikes on the village of Piski Radkivski in Kharkiv Oblast on June 16 injured a 33-year-old pregnant woman, a 13-year-old boy, and a 59-year-old man, local authorities reported.

All three have been hospitalized. The pregnant woman reportedly suffered from acubarotrauma, commonly referred to as shellshock or a 'contusion' in Ukraine, according to officials.

Further details of their conditions were not immediately made public.

The airstrike hit the village at around 3 p.m., damaging 10 homes and an ambulance.

Russian forces are conducting major offensives into Kharkiv Oblast, simultaneously with other offensives in the Donbas.