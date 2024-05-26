Skip to content
Russian attacks against 3 Ukrainian regions kill 1, injure 19

by Dinara Khalilova May 26, 2024 10:55 AM 1 min read
A building damaged by a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on May 25, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
Russia’s recent attacks against Ukraine’s Kherson, Donetsk, and Kharkiv oblasts killed one person and wounded another 19, regional authorities reported early on May 26.

In the eastern Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed in the village of Zalizne, and five more people suffered injuries in other regional settlements, Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Facebook.

Russian troops launched 10 attacks against Donetsk Oblast settlements on May 25, destroying or damaging over 10 houses and an apartment building, added Filashkin.

Russia hit the southern city of Kherson and 12 other settlements in the region overnight and on May 25, injuring four people, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The strikes against Kherson Oblast reportedly hit critical and industrial infrastructure and damaged 11 houses.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian strikes against the village of Pechenihy, the town of Cuhuiv, and a village near Kupiansk wounded 10 people, including a medical worker, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The May 25 attacks damaged houses and an ambulance, according to Syniehubov.

On the same day, the deadly bombing of a busy shopping center in Kharkiv killed at least 12 people and injured 43 and a second Russian attack on the regional capital hours later injured 25 people.

Update: 12 killed, 43 injured in Russian strike on Kharkiv hypermarket
The death toll in Russia’s May 25 attack against a hypermarket in Kharkiv has risen to 12, with 43 people reported injured.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Dinara Khalilova
2:55 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The attacks caused 174 recorded explosions in the area. The village of Znob-Novhorodske endured the heaviest assault, with 59 explosions caused by Russian artillery, mortars, and Grad MLRS.
