Russian attacks against 3 Ukrainian regions kill 1, injure 19

Russia’s recent attacks against Ukraine’s Kherson, Donetsk, and Kharkiv oblasts killed one person and wounded another 19, regional authorities reported early on May 26.

In the eastern Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed in the village of Zalizne, and five more people suffered injuries in other regional settlements, Governor Vadym Filashkin said on Facebook.

Russian troops launched 10 attacks against Donetsk Oblast settlements on May 25, destroying or damaging over 10 houses and an apartment building, added Filashkin.

Russia hit the southern city of Kherson and 12 other settlements in the region overnight and on May 25, injuring four people, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The strikes against Kherson Oblast reportedly hit critical and industrial infrastructure and damaged 11 houses.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Russian strikes against the village of Pechenihy, the town of Cuhuiv, and a village near Kupiansk wounded 10 people, including a medical worker, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The May 25 attacks damaged houses and an ambulance, according to Syniehubov.

On the same day, the deadly bombing of a busy shopping center in Kharkiv killed at least 12 people and injured 43 and a second Russian attack on the regional capital hours later injured 25 people.