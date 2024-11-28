Russian attacks across Ukraine kill at least 5, injure 25 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian strikes against Ukraine killed at least five civilians and injured at least 25 over the past day, regional authorities reported on Nov. 28.

Russia launched a mass combined attack against Ukraine during the night of Nov. 27-28. In the attack, Russian forces used three S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles, 57 Kh-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers, 28 Kalibr cruise missiles, three Kh-59/69 guided missiles, and 97 drones, according to a report by the Ukrainian Air Force.

Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile troops, aviation, electronic warfare units, and mobile firing groups shot down 76 Kh-101 and Kalibr cruise missiles, three Kh-59/69 guided missiles, and 35 drones. Meanwhile, 35 drones were lost on the radars due to electronic warfare operations.

During the mass attack, Russian forces targeted several oblasts, including the capital of Kyiv. Critical infrastructure facilities were hit, prompting emergency power outages across the country.

A 16-year-old boy and a 90-year-old woman were wounded in an attack in Odesa Oblast. They were treated at the scene of the attack. Falling missile debris damaged six houses, according to Governor Oleh Kiper.

A woman in Vinnytsia Oblast was injured in the morning combined attack, said Natalia Zabolotna, deputy head of the regional military administration. The Russian strike against the region damaged residential buildings and destroyed an outbuilding.

Apart from the combined mass overnight attack, Russian forces also targeted 10 settlements in Kherson Oblast, including the regional center of Kherson. The Russian attacks resulted in the killing of one person and injuries to 14 others, local military administration reported.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian FPV (first-person-view) drone hit a tractor in the village of Bilyi Kolodiaz, killing two men and injuring three others, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person suffered injuries in the city of Pokrovsk, while in the town of Kostiantynivka, two people were killed due to the Russian strikes, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, a woman and two men were injured in the attacks against the Vasyliv district, local military administration said.

In Sumy Oblast's Khotyn community, a drone attack injured a civilian, according to local authorities.