Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 36 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova February 25, 2025 12:06 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against the settlement of Vesele in Kherson Oblast on Feb. 24, 2025. (Governor Oleksandr Prokudin / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two civilians and injured 36 others over the past day, regional authorities reported on Feb. 25.

The Russian military regularly attacks Ukrainian cities and villages with drones, missiles, glide bombs, and artillery. Despite overwhelming evidence, the Russian government has denied that its army is targeting civilians.

In Sumy Oblast, Russia struck the Sumy community with a drone, injuring two people overnight on Feb. 25, the local military administration reported.

The day prior, Russia targeted the Velykapysarivka community with artillery, drones, and mortars. One person was killed, and two others were injured in the attacks.

In the Myropillia community, Russian forces struck the settlements with a glide bomb, drones, and mortars, injuring three civilians.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian strikes killed one person and injured two others in the town of Sloviansk. In Kramatorsk, two people suffered injuries and one person was injured in Kostiantynivka.

One civilian was also injured in the attack against the village of Fedorivka, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 34 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, 13 people, including a child, were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

As of Feb. 25 morning, Russian forces struck Kherson again, injuring a 63-year-old man. He suffered a shrapnel wound to his leg and an explosive injury.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a Russian glide bomb struck the town of Derhachi, injuring four women, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Russian forces also attacked the village of Tsupivka, injuring four civilians.

In Kyiv Oblast, Russian forces attacked several settlements with drones. A 44-year-old woman suffered leg injuries in the Obukhiv district, the local military administration reported.

