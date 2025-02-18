Skip to content
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 26 over past day

by Kateryna Hodunova February 18, 2025 11:24 AM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack against the rescuers in the town of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Feb. 17, 2025. (State Emergency Service / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Ukraine killed two and injured 26 civilians over the past day, regional authorities reported on Feb. 18.

Russian forces launched 176 drones from the Russian cities of Orel, Bryansk, Kursk, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primosk-Akhtarsk, and Russian-occupied Crimea at Ukraine overnight, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukraine's air defense shot down 103 drones over Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Kyiv oblasts, the Air Force said.

Another 67 drones disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement. Drones that disappear from radars before reaching their targets are usually decoys. Russia sends them alongside real drones to overwhelm Ukraine's air defense.

In Donetsk Oblast, one person was killed and another was injured in the city of Pokrovsk, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In the village of Illinivka, one person suffered injuries, while in the town of Kostiantynivka, one civilian, two rescuers, and two police officers were injured.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, an 80-year-old man was killed in an artillery attack against the town of Orikhiv. His body was pulled from the rubble, the local military administration reported.

In Kherson Oblast, Russia targeted 32 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, over the past day. As a result of the attacks, eight people were injured, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district with drones and artillery, targeting the Chervonohryhoriv community and the town of Nikopol. The attacks resulted in seven injured civilians, according to Governor Serhii Lysak.

In Kharkiv Oblast, three men, aged 23, 49, and 50, suffered injuries after the Russian strike with an FPV (first-person-view) drone in the village of Kutkivka. Another FPV drone strike injured a 38-year-old man in the village of Prystin, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

In Sumy Oblast, Russia carried out several strikes with FPV drones, injuring one person in the Myropillia community, according to the local military administration.

Ukraine’s long-awaited weapons tech investment boom is finally kicking off
Ukrainian weapons startups are finally seeing an inflow of funds from Western investors who have long been intrigued by the Ukraine’s defense tech sector but have so far kept their money out of the war-torn country. Financial analysis firm Pitchbook provided the Kyiv Independent with data showing a…
The Kyiv IndependentKollen Post
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Comments

11:25 PM

US envoy Kellogg to visit Ukraine on Feb 19.

Speaking to journalists in Brussels on Feb. 17, U.S. special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, Keith Kellogg confirmed his travel plans, saying he would first head to Warsaw on the following day before taking a night train to Kyiv.
