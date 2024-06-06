Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 2, injure 22 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked several Ukrainian settlements over the past day, killing two and injuring 22 people on June 6, according to local authorities.

Russia targeted a total of 10 Ukrainian oblasts – Sumy, Luhansk, Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson. Casualties were reported in the latter four regions.

Russian forces launched 18 Shahed-type drones overnight from Cape Chauda in Russian-occupied Crimea and Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk town in Krasnodar Krai, as well as two ballistic Iskander-M missiles from the area near the Russian city of Taganrog, according to Ukraine's Air Force.

Ukrainian forces intercepted 17 drones over Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Khmelnytskyi oblasts involving aircraft, anti-aircraft systems, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups.

In Donetsk Oblast, the Russian military launched airstrikes against the village of Pivnichne, located in the Bakhmut district around 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of Bakhmut, which was captured by Russian forces in May 2023.

The Russian attack killed one and injured two people, Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

In the Kramatorsk district, one person was killed, and another three were injured due to the strike in the village of Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk district, Russian forces targeted the town of Selydove, which sits close to the front line of Donetsk Oblast. Seven people were injured, while 13 high-rise buildings were damaged.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the Nikopol district was struck with artillery and kamikaze drones, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

One of the Russian drones hit a bus in the city of Nikopol and caused fire. Three men, aged 52, 65, and 73, as well as a 38-year-old woman, who were sitting on the bus, were injured.

The Russian attacks also damaged an infrastructure facility, a nine-story building, three houses, and a utility building.

In Kharkiv Oblast, a woman was injured in the city of Kupiansk due to the Russian attack with a multiple-launch rocket system, while two other women were injured in the village of Buhaiivka as Russian forces struck it with guided aerial bombs.

A man was also injured in the town of Izium due to the blasting of an explosive object, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Russian forces attacked 20 settlements, including the regional center of Kherson, in Kherson Oblast over the past day. The strikes injured three people.

The Russian military shelled residential areas, damaging four multi-story buildings and 14 houses. A critical infrastructure facility, a medical center, preschools, a shopping center, and a store were hit, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.