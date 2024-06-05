Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Donetsk Oblast, Kherson Oblast, Civilian casualties
Russian attacks on Kherson, Donetsk oblasts kill 1, injure 7

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 5, 2024 2:01 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian morning strike on Donetsk Oblast on June 5, 2024. The attack targeted the village of Pivnichne and the city of Selydove. (Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russian forces attacked settlements in Kherson and Donetsk oblasts on June 5, killing a person and injuring seven, local authorities reported.

In Donetsk Oblast, the Russian military struck the village of Pivnichne in the morning, killing one and injuring four people, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Pivnichne is located in the Bakhmut district and lies around 20 kilometers (12 miles) south of Bakhmut, which was captured by Russian forces in May 2023.

All the injured victims received medical help at the scene and were hospitalized afterward. A shop was also damaged in the attack on Pivnichne.

Russian forces carried out another strike with two guided aerial bombs at the town of Selydove in the morning, injuring one person. An enterprise and two cars were damaged.

Selydove is located in the Pokrovsk district, which sits close to the front line of Donetsk Oblast. Russian troops gained a foothold at the district's border back in April.

Kherson Oblast was also under attack on June 5 morning. The Russian military struck the village of Inhulets during the distribution of humanitarian aid to the locals.

Two men, aged 58 and 47, were injured and hospitalized later, the local military administration reported.

Kherson and other regional settlements, including Inhulets, west of the Dnipro River, have been subjected to near-daily Russian strikes since Ukraine liberated the area in November 2022, and Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
12:15 PM

FT: Ukrainians may face blackouts for most of day during winter.

Russia's systematic destruction of Ukraine's energy system means that by winter, Ukrainians may be without electricity for the "vast majority" of the day, the Financial Times reported on June 5, citing Ukrainian officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
