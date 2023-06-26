Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed
Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 1, injure 13 over past day

by Dinara Khalilova June 26, 2023 9:56 AM 2 min read
A building damaged by one of the Russian attacks on Ukraine's Donetsk Oblast on June 25-26, 2023. (Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
One civilian was killed, and 13 were injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Russia targeted 10 oblasts — Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, and Luhansk.

In the morning of June 26, Russian troops struck southern Kherson Oblast with prohibited incendiary ammunition, damaging residential buildings, water pipes, gas pipes, and critical infrastructure, the regional administration reported. There were no casualties in the attack.

On June 25, Russian forces launched 95 attacks against southern Kherson Oblast, firing 644 projectiles at the regional settlements, according to Governor Oleksandr Prokudin. One person was killed, and seven more were wounded in the attacks, said Prokudin.

In Ukraine's eastern Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured three civilians in Avdiivka, Sukha Balka, and Krasnohorivka, reported Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. Russia hit seven settlements and two communities in the region, damaging two apartment buildings, 12 private residences, water pipes and power lines, added Kyrylenko.

Russia's military struck 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with various weapons, injuring a 73-year-old man and 77-year-old woman in the village of Preobrazhenka, the regional authorities wrote on Facebook. The attacks damaged 38 civilian buildings, according to the report.

On June 25, Russian troops shelled six border communities in northeastern Sumy Oblast, injuring one civilian in Myropillia. Two residential buildings, a garage, and a car were also damaged, according to the regional administration.

Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast damaged two residential buildings and farm buildings in the village of Kolisnykivka as well as a house in Kupiansk. There were no casualties, according to Governor Oleh Synehuibov.

Russia shelled Mykolaiv Oblast's Ochakiv two times on June 25, causing a fire in a residential area and damaging an outbuilding, said Governor Vitalii Kim. No casualties were reported.

Author: Dinara Khalilova
