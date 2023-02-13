Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russian attacks across 7 Ukrainian oblasts kill 4, injure 3 over past 24 hours

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 13, 2023 11:10 AM 2 min read
The first responder is extinguishing a fire caused by the Russian Feb. 13 attack on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Governor Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram.
Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine. According to local authorities, four people were killed, and three were wounded in the past 24 hours.

Russian troops struck Kherson Oblast 42 times using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), mortars, tanks, and rockets, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on Feb. 13. The attacks killed three people and wounded one, according to the administration.

In the city of Kherson, Russia hit warehouses, a cinema, the regional administration's territory, and residential buildings.

Russian attacks killed one civilian in Chasiv Yar and injured another one in Yelyzavetivka, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Russia hit 15 settlements in the region, damaging 26 houses, a hospital, a kindergarten, and an enterprise, said Kyrylenko.

Russian military attacked the city of Kupiansk on the morning of Feb. 13, damaging residential buildings, said Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Earlier, Russia struck more than 10 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast with artillery and mortars, injuring one civilian in Vovchansk and damaging houses.

Zaporizhzhia regional state administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 14 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was under Russian fire. Local authorities received five reports about the damages to residents' households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks.

Russia hit the Kutsurub community on the Black Sea coast in Mykolaiv Oblast with MLRS on Feb. 12, said Vitalii Kim, the oblast governor. There were no damages or casualties.

Russian forces shelled and bombed communities in Sumy Oblast near the border with Russia over 50 times on Feb. 12, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. No casualties were reported.

Five settlements of Luhansk Oblast were attacked by Russian troops with mortars and artillery, the regional state administration wrote. The administration didn't provide information on casualties or damage.

Ukraine war latest: Russia's Wagner Group claims it captured Krasna Hora, West says Russia's casualties at its peak
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
