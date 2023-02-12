Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast over 50 times on Feb. 12
February 13, 2023 12:52 am
Russian forces shelled and bombed communities in Sumy Oblast near the border with Russia over 50 times on Feb. 12, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
According to regional officials, Russian troops attacked the communities of Esman, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, and Znob-Novhorodske.
No casualties were reported.
Russian forces fired mortars on Esman, damaging a cafe.
