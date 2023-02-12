Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, February 12, 2023

Russian forces attack Sumy Oblast over 50 times on Feb. 12

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 13, 2023 12:52 am
Share

Russian forces shelled and bombed communities in Sumy Oblast near the border with Russia over 50 times on Feb. 12, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported

According to regional officials, Russian troops attacked the communities of Esman, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, and Znob-Novhorodske.

No casualties were reported. 

Russian forces fired mortars on Esman, damaging a cafe. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK