Russian attacks across 7 Ukrainian oblasts kill 1, injure 8 over past 24 hours

Russian attacks were reported in Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts in the east, south, and north of Ukraine. According to local authorities, one person was killed, and eight were wounded in the past 24 hours.

Russian forces struck four districts of Kharkiv Oblast, killing one person and injuring one more, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 23. The attacks damaged two private houses and a farm building, added Syniehubov.

In Donetsk Oblast, three people in Bakhmut and one in Avdiivka were injured in Russian attacks, according to Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko. In total, Russia hit 14 settlements in the region with artillery, "Grad" MLRS, and cluster munitions, damaging six private houses, said Kyrylenko.

Russian troops attacked Kherson Oblast 25 times using artillery, multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), mortars, and tanks, wounding three people, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych. He said that Russia had struck a shipyard and residential buildings in the city of Kherson.

Russian military hit the Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast two times overnight, firing more than 20 projectiles at the Myrove and Marhanets communities, Valentyn Reznichenko, the oblast governor, wrote on Telegram. There were no casualties.

Zaporizhzhia regional state administration reported that civilian infrastructure in 18 settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast was under Russian fire. Local authorities received 41 reports about the damages to citizens' households and infrastructure sites due to Russian attacks.

Russian forces struck the Nova Sloboda and Shalyhyne communities close to the Ukrainian-Russian border in Sumy Oblast with mortars and artillery on Jan. 22, according to Dmytro Zhyvytsky, the oblast governor. He said there were no casualties or damage in the attacks.

Six settlements of Luhansk Oblast were attacked by Russian troops, the regional state administration wrote.