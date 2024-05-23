Skip to content
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast village kills 74-year-old man

by Kateryna Denisova May 23, 2024 12:50 PM 1 min read
The building of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast State (Military) Administration, Zaporizhzhia, south-eastern Ukraine. (Photo for illustrative purposes) (Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops attacked the village of Mala Tokmachka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on May 23, killing a 74-year-old man, Governor Ivan Fedorov said.

A blast wave and debris reportedly destroyed a house and neighboring buildings. The elderly man was killed in his own yard, according to Fedorov.

No further details were provided at the moment.

Mala Tokmachka lies around 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) from the front line and over 70 kilometers (over 40 miles) from the regional center, Zaporizhzhia.

Russian forces attacked seven settlements in Zaporizhzhia Oblast 462 times over the past day, Fedorov said.

Updated: Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast kill 5, injure 13
Russian forces launched attacks against Kharkiv Oblast on May 23, killing at least five people and injuring at least six in Kharkiv and injuring seven elsewhere in the oblast, officials and a Kyiv Independent journalist reported.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
10:50 AM

Russian media: Gerasimov's deputy detained over suspected bribery.

Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin, the deputy chief of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff and head of the Main Directorate of Communications, was detained for allegedly receiving a large bribe, the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti reported on May 23, citing a court statement.
10:12 AM

Norway to further restrict entry for Russian tourists.

Russian citizens arriving in Norway for tourism and "other non-essential travel" will be rejected upon entry across the external border from May 29, the Norwegian government said. Exceptions will be granted in certain cases.
6:00 AM

PM Sunak announces UK general election.

Sunak's opponent, Labour MP Keir Starmer, is widely expected to win the July 4 vote. Starmer has pledged to continue the UK's support for Ukraine if elected.
1:25 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked ten border areas and settlements of Sumy Oblast on May 22, firing 30 times and causing at least 139 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
