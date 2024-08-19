Russian attack on Sumy Oblast injures 4.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked 11 communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 19, injuring four civilians, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration. In total, 256 explosions were recorded in 69 separate attacks on the region.

The communities of Khotin, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Hlukhiv, Esman, Shalyhyne, Druzhbivka, and Seredyna-Buda were targeted.

Two people were injured in the Esman community that the Russian forces struck with drones, missiles and explosives, while two others were wounded in the attack on the Seredyna-Buda community. No details were provided on the extent of the victims' injuries.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, rocket launchers, explosives, unguided rockets, and drone attacks. The town of Krasnopillia, with a pre-war population of about 7,700 residents, experienced the bulk of the attacks, with 147 explosions reported in the area. There was no information on damages in the region.

The security situation in Sumy Oblast became more tense with the start of Ukraine's cross-border incursion into neighboring Kursk Oblast in Russia, which began on Aug. 6.

Sumy Oblast borders Russia's Bryansk, Belgorod oblasts and shares a 245-kilometer (152-mile) border with Kursk Oblast.

Civilians in Sumy Oblast within 20 kilometers (12 miles) of the border with Kursk Oblast are now subject to restrictions on movement due to increasing Russian attacks, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces.