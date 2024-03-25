Russian attack on Odesa injures 4

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian ballistic missile attack on Odesa injured four people, the Southern Defense Forces reported on Telegram on March 25.

The air raid siren sounded in Odesa at around 5:20 p.m. local time. Explosions were heard minutes later.

Two buildings were destroyed, and windows in the surrounding buildings were broken, according to the Southern Defense Forces.

Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper said that three women had been wounded, but their injuries were "not serious."

Kiper also reported that due to previous attacks on the city's power network, 300,000 people in Odesa are currently cut off from electricity.