Introducing official merch from the Kyiv Independent Shop Now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attack, Donetsk Oblast, War, Russia, myrnohrad, Pokrovsk
Edit post

Russian attack on Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast kills at least 1, injures 4

by Kateryna Denisova August 17, 2024 6:58 PM 1 min read
Russian forces attacked an unfinished high-rise building in the town of Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 17, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian forces attacked the town of Myrnohrad in Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 17, killing at least one person and injuring four others, Governor Vadym Filashkin said.

Myrnohrad lies just east of Pokrovsk, a key logistics hub that has become the main focus of the Russian offensive in Donetsk Oblast in the past months. The town is only some 6 kilometers (3 miles) away from the front line, the local authorities said on Aug. 16.

An unfinished nine-story building came under the Russian attack, according to the governor.

The number of those who were killed and injured may rise as the search operation continues, Filashkin said.

Roughly 46,000 people lived in the town before the full-scale invasion, but many have left due to constant Russian attacks and shifting front lines. About 20,000 people remain in Myrnohrad as of now, Yurii Tretiak, acting head of the town's military administration, said.

The authorities are organizing evacuations, mainly for children and the elderly, but many residents are reportedly leaving themselves due to inceasing Russian attacks in the area.

Myrnohrad is planned to be completely evacuated by the end of August, Tretiak said.

Thousands flee as Russian troops take one Donetsk Oblast village after another
Along a bumpy highway that used to link the cities of Pokrovsk and now occupied Donetsk, used to lie quiet and picturesque towns and villages whose names only locals would know. Yet – Novohrodivka, Selydove, Petrivka – are now well-known in Ukraine, stuck between the advancing Russ…
The Kyiv IndependentEmmanuelle Chaze
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.