News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, Civilian casualties, Russian attack, Sumy Oblast
Russian attack on Kupiansk kills 2

by Olena Goncharova March 8, 2024 1:36 AM 1 min read
Kupiansk city administration building following a Russian airstrike on the city on Feb. 17, 2024. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russian forces struck Kupiansk with multiple rocket launchers on March 7, killing a man and a woman, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. The attack damaged several homes, at least one vehicle was set on fire.

Later in the day, the city of Chuhuiv came under fire. Two civilians - a 17-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man - were injured, acccording to the governor. A nine-story residential building, several shops, a hotel, and about 13 cars were damaged.

Chuhuiv is strategically located some 40 kilometers from Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, which has been a frequent target by Russian forces.

In the neighboring Sumy Oblast, nearly 10 people were injured, with four of them hospitalized, following Russia's missile strike on the regional capital, Sumy, on March 7. The attack damaged the central city hospital, a regional emergency medical center, a school, and water supply infrastructure, according to the local authorities.

Sumy Oblast lies on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia and is targeted by nearly daily Russian attacks.

Ukraine war latest: Allies collect funding to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine, Czech PM says
Key developments on March 7: * Pavel: Allies collect required funding to purchase 800,000 shells for Ukraine * UK pledges $416 million to buy 10,000 drones for Ukraine * Governor announces mandatory evacuation from Kupiansk area * Media: Indian men coerced into fighting for Russia * Lithuanian…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Zelensky to meet Erdogan in Turkey on March 8.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will meet his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on March 8 in Turkey, the Turkish Presidency said on X. The two leaders will discuss Russia’s war, the Black Sea grain deal, and bilateral relations, according to the announcement.
Sweden officially joins NATO.

Sweden's accession to the alliance was officially completed when Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson handed the so-called "instruments of accession" to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington.
