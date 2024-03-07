Russian attack on Kupiansk kills 2.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck Kupiansk with multiple rocket launchers on March 7, killing a man and a woman, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported. The attack damaged several homes, at least one vehicle was set on fire.

Later in the day, the city of Chuhuiv came under fire. Two civilians - a 17-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man - were injured, acccording to the governor. A nine-story residential building, several shops, a hotel, and about 13 cars were damaged.

Chuhuiv is strategically located some 40 kilometers from Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, which has been a frequent target by Russian forces.

In the neighboring Sumy Oblast, nearly 10 people were injured, with four of them hospitalized, following Russia's missile strike on the regional capital, Sumy, on March 7. The attack damaged the central city hospital, a regional emergency medical center, a school, and water supply infrastructure, according to the local authorities.

Sumy Oblast lies on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia and is targeted by nearly daily Russian attacks.