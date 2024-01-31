Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injure 3 civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks against Kherson Oblast over the day on Jan. 31 injured three people, including two in Beryslav and one in Tiahynka, regional officials reported.

In the village of Tiahynka, a Russian attack hit a residential building and injured a 57-year-old man, according to the Kherson Oblast Military Administration.

The victim reportedly suffered a shrapnel wound to his arm and is being provided medical attention.

Tiahynka lies on the Ukrainian-held west bank of the Dnipro River, over 30 kilometers east of the regional center, Kherson.

Later the same day, a Russian drone targeted Beryslav, a town further 30 kilometers east of Tiahynka.

A 65-year-old man and a 62-year-old woman were injured while riding a motorcycle through the city, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Both victims were hospitalized with blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. They are in stable condition, Prokudin added.

The governor also said that overnight and on Jan. 30, Russian attacks against the oblast killed one person and injured two others. One more person was injured in Kherson early in the morning on Jan. 31.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other regional settlements on the western bank of the Dnipro River in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the eastern bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.