SBU thwarts assassination attempt on Kherson Regional Military Administration head

by Sonya Bandouil April 14, 2024 5:26 AM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022, after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) foiled an assassination attempt on Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

This was revealed at the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities meeting, which President Zelensky also attended.

According to SBU Chief Vasyl Maliuk, a Kherson resident planned the attempt on Prokudin’s life, in collaboration with Russian special services. The suspect was detained on April 10.

“This scoundrel carried out visual surveillance directly at the scene and adjusted the fire at Prokudin’s car,” Maliuk said.

“A new model of an enemy FPV drone was launched from a depth of 12 kilometers.”

The SBU successfully intercepted the drone that was deployed, utilizing advanced electronic warfare systems.

Some villages in occupied Kherson Oblast ‘no longer exist,’ official says
The situation in Oleshky in occupied Kherson Oblast is deteriorating under Russian occupation, and some villages “no longer exist,” Tetiana Hasanenko, the exiled head of Oleshky’s military administration, told Radio Svoboda on April 3.
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Sonya Bandouil
