News Feed, Sumy Oblast, Ukraine, Russia, guided bomb, Russia-Ukraine border
Russia attacks 10 border communities in Sumy Oblast

by Alexander Khrebet April 13, 2024 11:17 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast on April 8. The attack killed one person and injured three others. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Russian forces attacked 10 communities along the Sumy Oblast border 21 times on April 13, causing 118 explosions, the regional military administration said.

Residents who live along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border with Russia experience daily attacks from nearby Russian troops.

The communities of Myropillia, Khotin, Svesa, Esman, Shalyhyne, Bilopillia, Putyvl, Seredyna-Buda, Velyka Pysarivka, and Krasnopillia were targeted with Russian artillery, mortars, missiles, first-person-view (FPV) drones, grenade launchers and KAB guided bombs.

The Bilopillia and Seredyna-Buda communities suffered the heaviest attacks with mortars, artillery and missiles, resulting in 26 explosions in each area throughout the day.

The Sver community suffered two KAB guided bomb attacks.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure along the border were reported.

The day before, a Russian airstrike against the regional capital, the city of Sumy, injured three people and damaged residential and administrative buildings.

Why is Russia intensifying attacks on Ukraine’s Sumy Oblast?
Russian attacks on Ukraine’s northern Sumy Oblast have left some villages resembling the ruins of Bakhmut and Marinka, officials have said, as Moscow’s forces continue to escalate aerial bombardments against homes and civilian infrastructure in the area. In the latest strikes, one person was killed…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Alexander Khrebet
8:28 PM

FT: Russia may be gearing up for large-scale offensive against Ukraine.

Russian forces may be preparing for a large-scale offensive in late spring or summer, aiming to capture more land in Ukraine's partially-occupied Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Financial Times reported on April 13, citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials.
5:15 AM

Russia attacks 12 border communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked 12 communities along the Sumy Oblast border on April 12, causing over 100 explosions. Bilopillia suffered the heaviest assault, with mortar attacks causing 20 explosions throughout the day.
