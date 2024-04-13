Russia attacks 10 border communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked 10 communities along the Sumy Oblast border 21 times on April 13, causing 118 explosions, the regional military administration said.

Residents who live along Sumy Oblast's northeastern border with Russia experience daily attacks from nearby Russian troops.

The communities of Myropillia, Khotin, Svesa, Esman, Shalyhyne, Bilopillia, Putyvl, Seredyna-Buda, Velyka Pysarivka, and Krasnopillia were targeted with Russian artillery, mortars, missiles, first-person-view (FPV) drones, grenade launchers and KAB guided bombs.

The Bilopillia and Seredyna-Buda communities suffered the heaviest attacks with mortars, artillery and missiles, resulting in 26 explosions in each area throughout the day.

The Sver community suffered two KAB guided bomb attacks.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure along the border were reported.

The day before, a Russian airstrike against the regional capital, the city of Sumy, injured three people and damaged residential and administrative buildings.