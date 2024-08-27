Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast town kills 1, injures 6, including pregnant woman

Russian forces attacked the town of Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv Oblast on Aug. 27, killing one person and injuring six, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.
One of the missiles hit near a bus stop, killing a 71-year-old man. Six people suffered injuries, among them three men, one woman, a 15-year-old boy, and a pregnant woman, according to the statement.
Russia also hit an industrial facility and damaged houses, outbuildings, and cars.
According to preliminary data, Russian troops attacked the settlement with a Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket system.
Previously, Russian troops carried out a missile strike on Bohodukhiv on Aug. 22, killing one person and injuring at least six others, including a child.
Earlier today, Russia launched a combined wave of attacks against Ukraine for the second night in a row, reportedly using 81 Shahed-type attack drones and 10 missiles.
In Kharkiv Oblast, four people were injured when Russia struck an infrastructure facility with an Iskander missile, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.
A day before, Russia launched its largest aerial strike throughout the full-scale war, using over 230 missiles and drones.