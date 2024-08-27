Skip to content
Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast town kills 1, injures 6, including pregnant woman

by Daria Svitlyk August 27, 2024 2:13 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russian attacks against Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 27, 2024. (Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office/Telegram)
Russian forces attacked the town of Bohodukhiv in Kharkiv Oblast on Aug. 27, killing one person and injuring six, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported.

One of the missiles hit near a bus stop, killing a 71-year-old man. Six people suffered injuries, among them three men, one woman, a 15-year-old boy, and a pregnant woman, according to the statement.

Russia also hit an industrial facility and damaged houses, outbuildings, and cars.

According to preliminary data, Russian troops attacked the settlement with a Tornado-S multiple-launch rocket system.

Previously, Russian troops carried out a missile strike on Bohodukhiv on Aug. 22, killing one person and injuring at least six others, including a child.

Earlier today, Russia launched a combined wave of attacks against Ukraine for the second night in a row, reportedly using 81 Shahed-type attack drones and 10 missiles.

In Kharkiv Oblast, four people were injured when Russia struck an infrastructure facility with an Iskander missile, according to Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

A day before, Russia launched its largest aerial strike throughout the full-scale war, using over 230 missiles and drones.

