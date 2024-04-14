Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast kills two

by Dominic Culverwell April 14, 2024 10:43 AM 1 min read
Destroyed house in Vesele, Kharkiv Oblast. April 14, 2024. (Kharkiv Regional Military Administration/ Telegram)
A Russian attack killed two civilians in Kharkiv Oblast on April 13, the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration reported on April 14.

The strike destroyed a house in the village of Vesele, killing a man and a woman. Their bodies were pulled out from the rubble.

Russian forces later launched an overnight drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast. Ukrainian air defense shot down all 10 Shahed drones in the region, according to Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

Russian attacks on the regional capital Kharkiv have intensified recently, leading to speculation that the Kremlin may launch a ground offensive later this year.

However, President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed on April 6 that the city “is not in danger,” citing the region’s defensive lines and army readiness.

Ukraine's military intelligence believes that Russia is fomenting a psychological operation and that there is no evidence Russia is preparing a ground offensive on Kharkiv.

FT: Russia may be gearing up for large-scale offensive against Ukraine
Russian forces may be preparing for a large-scale offensive in late spring or summer, aiming to capture more land in Ukraine’s partially-occupied Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts, the Financial Times reported on April 13, citing unnamed Ukrainian and Western officials.
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
