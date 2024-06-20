Russian attack on civilian car kills 1 in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 43-year-old man has died after a Russian attack on a civilian car in the village of Tekstylne, Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on June 20.

"My condolences to his family and friends," he added in a post on Telegram.

Prokudin did not specify which type of weapon was used in the attack, describing it only as "shelling."

Over the previous 24 hours, Russian attacks against Ukraine killed 4 people and injured 14, regional authorities said on June 20.

Russia targeted a total of 13 Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Donetsk.

Casualties were reported in the latter four regions.

Russia also launched nine missiles and 27 drones against Ukraine overnight on June 20, damaging energy infrastructure in Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk oblasts.

Ukraine shot down all drones and five missiles, the Air Force reported.