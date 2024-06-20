Skip to content
News Feed, Russian attacks, Kherson Oblast, War, Ukraine
Russian attack on civilian car kills 1 in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 20, 2024 1:00 PM 1 min read
The Kherson Oblast sign is seen on Nov. 13, 2022 after Russia's retreat from Kherson. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Metin Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
A 43-year-old man has died after a Russian attack on a civilian car in the village of Tekstylne, Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said on June 20.

"My condolences to his family and friends," he added in a post on Telegram.

Prokudin did not specify which type of weapon was used in the attack, describing it only as "shelling."

Over the previous 24 hours, Russian attacks against Ukraine killed 4 people and injured 14, regional authorities said on June 20.

Russia targeted a total of 13 Ukrainian oblasts — Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Donetsk.

Casualties were reported in the latter four regions.

Russia also launched nine missiles and 27 drones against Ukraine overnight on June 20, damaging energy infrastructure in Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk oblasts.

Ukraine shot down all drones and five missiles, the Air Force reported.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
