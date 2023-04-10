Russian attack on boat in Kherson Oblast injures 2 civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked a boat carrying civilians in Kherson Oblast on April 10, injuring two people, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

A man and a woman, aged 20, from the community of Beryslav were injured by a grenade launched from a Russian drone, he said.

According to Prokudin, the two civilians were “seriously injured” and had to be evacuated by Ukrainian forces to receive medical care.

Prokudin urged Kherson Oblast residents to follow restrictions in place on water transportation and reminded residents of the dangers of ignoring such restrictions.

Earlier on April 10, Prokudin reported that Russian forces shelled Kherson Oblast 78 times, firing 360 shells.

Seventeen of the shells hit the regional capital of Kherson, where Russian troops aimed their shelling at residential areas of the city, the governor said.

There were no casualties among the civilian population over the past day, according to Prokudin's post.

The governor also said that 90 people were evacuated from the liberated parts of the oblast on April 9.