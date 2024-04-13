Help us serve you better. Take a survey now

News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, Russia, Ukraine, Kupiansk, Kharkiv
Russian attack on ambulance injures 1 in Kharkiv Oblast

by Alexander Khrebet April 13, 2024 9:03 PM 1 min read
The Kupiansk city administration building following a Russian airstrike on the city on Feb. 17, 2024. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)
Russian forces attacked an ambulance in the Kupiansk community in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring one, the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported on April 13.

Kupiansk, a crucial logistics juncture that was briefly occupied by Russia in 2022, has recently been under heavy attacks as Russia intensified its offensive efforts in the area.

A Russian FPV, first-person-view, drone dropped an explosive on the ambulance as it was on its way to Petropavlivka, according to the military administration.

Without specifying details, the regional authorities said a 58-year-old driver sustained injuries.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
