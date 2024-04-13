Russian attack on ambulance injures 1 in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked an ambulance in the Kupiansk community in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring one, the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration reported on April 13.

Kupiansk, a crucial logistics juncture that was briefly occupied by Russia in 2022, has recently been under heavy attacks as Russia intensified its offensive efforts in the area.

A Russian FPV, first-person-view, drone dropped an explosive on the ambulance as it was on its way to Petropavlivka, according to the military administration.

Without specifying details, the regional authorities said a 58-year-old driver sustained injuries.