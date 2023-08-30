Russia shells Sumy Oblast border 15 times

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Sumy Oblast 15 times on Aug. 29, shelling eight communities, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The attacks damaged a tractor in Novoslobidske and a private home in Seredyna-Buda.

No other casualties were reported.

The border communities of Svesa, Velyka Pysarivka, Khotin, Bilopillia, Druzhba, and Znob-Novhorodske also came under fire. The attacks caused a total of 115 explosions throughout the day.

Russian forces attacked with mines, grenade launchers, mortar shelling, and artillery.

Sumy Oblast lies on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. For over a year, the Russian military has terrorized settlements along the border with daily shelling.