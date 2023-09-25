Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian attack kills 3, injures 3 in Kherson

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 25, 2023 8:56 PM 1 min read
Damage from the attack on a residential area of Kherson on Sept. 25, 2023. (Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office / Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on Kherson has killed three civilians and injured three others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Sept. 25.

Two men and one woman were killed when a Russian artillery strike targeted a residential area of the city.

Homes, shops, and vehicles were damaged in the attack, according to the authorities.

The Kherson District Prosecutor's Office said that an investigation has been opened into the crime of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

Earlier in the day, a Russian airstrike against Beryslav in Kherson Oblast killed three people and one other, Prokudin said.

A 73-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman died in the bombing, and a 55-year-old man died in hospital.

Partially occupied Kherson Oblast is a regular target of Russian attacks. On Sept. 24, Russian forces launched 87 attacks against the oblast, killing two people and wounding 11, the governor said.

Russian strike hits kindergarten, residential buildings in Donetsk Oblast
Russian artillery hit a kindergarten, an industrial building, and multiple homes in the center of Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, the regional administration reported on Sept. 25.
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

