Russian attack kills 3, injures 3 in Kherson

A Russian attack on Kherson has killed three civilians and injured three others, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Sept. 25.

Two men and one woman were killed when a Russian artillery strike targeted a residential area of the city.

Homes, shops, and vehicles were damaged in the attack, according to the authorities.

The Kherson District Prosecutor's Office said that an investigation has been opened into the crime of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

Earlier in the day, a Russian airstrike against Beryslav in Kherson Oblast killed three people and one other, Prokudin said.

A 73-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman died in the bombing, and a 55-year-old man died in hospital.

Partially occupied Kherson Oblast is a regular target of Russian attacks. On Sept. 24, Russian forces launched 87 attacks against the oblast, killing two people and wounding 11, the governor said.