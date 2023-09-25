Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Update: Russian air strike on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast kills 3, injures 1

by Martin Fornusek September 25, 2023 1:15 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian air strike against Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, Sept. 25, 2023. (Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office).
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian air strike against Beryslav in Kherson Oblast in the morning of Sept. 25 killed three people and injured one other, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

According to the governor, the Russian Air Force dropped four bombs on the town. One reportedly hit a building of a communal services company, killing two people and injuring two more.

A 73-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman died in the bombing of the company building, Prokudin said.

A 55-year-old man suffered injuries to his shoulder, chest, and abdomen, and died in hospital, Prokudin later reported.

A 59-year-old woman had also been injured and hospitalized.

According to the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office, houses, farm buildings, and cars have also been damaged or destroyed in the air strike.

Partially occupied Kherson Oblast is a regular target of Russian attacks. On Sept. 24, Russian forces launched 87 attacks against the oblast, killing two people and wounding 11, the governor said.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

