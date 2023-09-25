Update: Russian air strike on Beryslav in Kherson Oblast kills 3, injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian air strike against Beryslav in Kherson Oblast in the morning of Sept. 25 killed three people and injured one other, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

According to the governor, the Russian Air Force dropped four bombs on the town. One reportedly hit a building of a communal services company, killing two people and injuring two more.

A 73-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman died in the bombing of the company building, Prokudin said.

A 55-year-old man suffered injuries to his shoulder, chest, and abdomen, and died in hospital, Prokudin later reported.

A 59-year-old woman had also been injured and hospitalized.

According to the Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office, houses, farm buildings, and cars have also been damaged or destroyed in the air strike.

Partially occupied Kherson Oblast is a regular target of Russian attacks. On Sept. 24, Russian forces launched 87 attacks against the oblast, killing two people and wounding 11, the governor said.