Russian attack injures 2 in Kherson

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two civilians were injured in Kherson as a result of Russian shelling during the day, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on Aug. 26.

Russian forces targeted the city center, injuring one 41-year-old woman, who was hospitalized, and another 70-year-old woman, who was treated at the scene.

Earlier in the day, Oleksandr Prokudin, Kherson Oblast Governor, reported that Russian forces had hit the southern region 74 times over the past day.

Russian attacks with multiple rocket launchers, mortars, tanks, loitering munitions, and conducted airstrikes damaged residential areas, critical infrastructure, educational facilities, a poultry farm, and a shop.

Prokudin later said on Aug. 26 that Russian overnight shelling had killed an 83-year-old woman in Olhivka.



