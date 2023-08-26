Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right

Russian attacks kill 5, injure at least 4 in Ukraine over past day

Policeman on the site of the Russian attack in eastern Donetsk Oblast on Aug. 25. (Pavlo Kyrylenko/Telegram)
News Feed
by Alexander Khrebet August 26, 2023 11:25 AM 2 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked over 100 settlements across seven Ukrainian regions, killing three civilians and injuring at least four others over the past day, regional authorities reported on Aug. 26.

Over the past day, Russian forces attacked 26 settlements in southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing one civilian and injuring another in Mala Tokmachka village, Governor Yurii Malashko said in a Telegram post on Aug. 26.

Russian forces hit the region 86 times with multiple rocket launchers, artillery, drones, missiles, and airstrikes, according to the report.

In Kharkiv Oblast, two people were killed and one injured by a Russian artillery strike on the village of Podoly, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov wrote on Aug. 26. Settlements in the districts of Izium and Kupiansk were also targeted  damaging a farm, a house, and a gas pipeline, Syniehubov reported earlier.

Meanwhile, the Air Force said on Aug. 26 that it downed two Shahed loitering munitions in Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of Aug. 25.

Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over the past day killed one civilian in Nikopol, according to Governor Serhii Lysak. The attacks damaged houses, cars, power lines, and the gap pipeline.

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian attacks injured one civilian over the past day, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Aug. 26. The attacks also damaged houses, residential buildings, farm equipment, and a power line.

Oleksandr Prokudin, Kherson Oblast Governor, reported on Aug. 26 that Russian forces hit the southern region 74 times over the past day, injuring one civilian.

Russian attacks with multiple rocket launchers, mortars, tanks, loitering munitions, and conducted airstrikes damaged residential areas, critical infrastructure, educational facilities, a poultry farm, and a shop.

Prokudin later said that Russian overnight shelling killed an 83-year-old woman in Olhivka.

Russian forces also attacked northern Sumy and Chernihiv oblasts 13 times over the past day, Ukraine's Northern Command reported on Aug. 26.

Sumy Oblast Military Administration also reported that Russian forces attacked the region three times overnight and on the morning of Aug. 26 with grenade launchers and mortars. No casualties were reported in either region.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian forces have broken through Russian main lines of defense in some areas, top US general says
Key developments on Aug. 25: * Ukrainian troops have broken through Russian first lines of defense in some areas * Ukraine strikes Russian brigade in Crimea * Russia claims destroying 42 drones over Crimea * Russia launches two strikes against Odesa Oblast overnight * Border Guards: Number of…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.