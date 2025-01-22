In photos: Grinding war in Donetsk Oblast through the lens of photojournalist-turned-soldier

This audio is created with AI assistance

When Oleg Petrasiuk began taking photos in 2009, photography was only meant to be a side gig to earn some money while in college. Eventually, it became his life’s work.

After Russia launched its all-out war against Ukraine, Petrasiuk was drafted to serve in Ukraine’s Armed Forces. He didn’t let go of his camera.

Petrasiuk now serves in the press service of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, holding ground in the embattled Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast.

The 33-year-old photographer, who previously covered the war for the European Pressphoto Agency, now regularly catches the reality of Russia’s all-out invasion as part of the military press service.

“(The front line) is exactly where I should be, next to them,” Petrasiuk said, referring to the battle-hardened soldiers from the 24th who have been fighting on the eastern front for over two years.

“Time passes, and what remains are memories and photos,” he said.

The Kyiv Independent is publishing photos taken by Oleg Petrasiuk while serving in the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade in Ukraine’s Donetsk Oblast.

Written by Asami Terajima



Serviceman with the 24th Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo prepares an FPV drone for flight at the front-line position at an undisclosed location in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on May 29, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk / 24th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after King Danylo)

Ukrainian serviceman with the repair battalion of the 24th Mechanized Brigade works with an M113 APC engine at an undisclosed location, Ukraine, on June 18, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk / 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo)

Serviceman with the tank battalion of the 24th Mechanized Brigade loads ammo into a T-72 battle tank near Chasiv Yar, Ukraine, on July 9, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk / 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo)

Servicemen with the 3rd Mechanized Battalion of the 24th Mechanized Brigade fire a 120mm mortar in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on June 20, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk / 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo)

Servicemen of the 1st Self-Propelled Artillery Division of the 24th Mechanized Brigade fire a self-propelled howitzer 2S1 with a 122mm agitation shell, full of informational flysheets, toward the Russian-occupied town of Horlivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on May 9, 2024. Each flysheet contains information and instructions on how to cross the line and surrender to the Ukrainian army. (Oleg Petrasiuk / 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo)

Servicemen of the 3rd Mechanized Battalion of the 24th Mechanized Brigade maintain a BRM-1K infantry fighting vehicle, in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 17, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk / 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo)

Skif, sniper from the 3rd Mechanized Battalion of the 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade, pictured in the front-line town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, in September 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk / 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo)

Wounded servicemen fighting with the 24th Mechanized Brigade wait for evacuation inside a medical vehicle, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 16, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk / 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo)

Military medics from the 24th Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo give first aid to wounded Ukrainian soldiers at a medical stabilization point, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Dec. 16, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk / 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo)

Injured servicemen from the 24th Mechanized Brigade wait for evacuation from the front-line stabilization point near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on July 9, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk / 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo)

Engineers from the 24th Mechanized Brigade install anti-tank landmines and non-explosive obstacles along the front line near the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 30, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk / 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo)

Serviceman from the 2nd Mechanized Battalion of the 24th Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo fires a 120mm mortar towards Russian army positions near the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 21, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk / 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo)

Servicemen from the 24th Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo take cover underground at the position of an M109 self-propelled 155mm howitzer near Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 23, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk / 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo)

A serviceman from the Motorized Rifle Battalion of the 24th Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo after improving tactical skills, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 29, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk / 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo)

An aerial photo shows the remains of the Novyy district of Chasiv Yar, where the 24th Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo holds positions, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on June 4, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk / 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo)

Engineers from the 24th Mechanized Brigade install non-explosive obstacles along the front line in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 30, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk / 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo)

Servicemen from the 3rd Mechanized Battalion of the 24th Mechanized Brigade speak into the radio in the town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on Aug. 17, 2024. (Oleg Petrasiuk / 24th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after King Danylo)