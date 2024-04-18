Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on April 18 in the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured two men, aged 30 and 35, said Governor Serhii Lysak.

The two men were hospitalized in moderate condition, Lysak added.

The governor said that more details on the attack would be provided shortly.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast is regularly the target of Russian attacks on civilians. At least 12 people, including a 15-year-old boy, were injured after a Russian attack on the oblast's capital, Dnipro, on April 14.