News Feed, Russian attacks, Ukraine, Russia, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Civilian casualties
Russian attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injures 2

by Nate Ostiller April 18, 2024 1:46 PM 1 min read
A road sign that reads “Dnipropetrovsk Oblast” on June 21, 2022. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Russian attack on April 18 in the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast injured two men, aged 30 and 35, said Governor Serhii Lysak.

The two men were hospitalized in moderate condition, Lysak added.

The governor said that more details on the attack would be provided shortly.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast is regularly the target of Russian attacks on civilians. At least 12 people, including a 15-year-old boy, were injured after a Russian attack on the oblast's capital, Dnipro, on April 14.

Prosecutor’s Office: At least 543 children have been killed in Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion
At least 1,839 children have been killed or injured since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office reported on April 18.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Nate Ostiller
