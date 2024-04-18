Prosecutor's Office: At least 543 children have been killed in Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion

This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 1,839 children have been killed or injured since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office reported on April 18.

According to the prosecutors' calculations, at least 543 have been killed and 1,296 children have suffered injuries of varying severity.

Most of the casualties among children, 529, were recorded in Donetsk Oblast.

Apart from that, 346 cases of casualties have been confirmed in Kharkiv Oblast, 150 in Kherson Oblast, 131 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 130 in Kyiv Oblast, 108 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and 103 in Mykolaiv Oblast.

A Russian attack on April 15 on the city of Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed a 9-year-old boy. The day before, a 16-year-old girl was injured after a Russian shell exploded near her home in the village of Kizomys in Kherson Oblast.

Four children, aged from 13 to 17, also were wounded during a Russian missile attack on Chernihiv on April 17. In total, 78 people were injured and 18 killed after this strike.

Russia's war of aggression has taken a staggering toll on Ukraine's civilian population.

The U.N. said on April 10 it that it had recorded almost 11,000 civilians killed and over 20,500 injured. The real number is likely higher, as Russia prevents international monitoring in the occupied areas that suffered the heaviest destruction, like Mariupol.