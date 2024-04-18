Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Children, Children during the war, Ukrainian children
Edit post

Prosecutor's Office: At least 543 children have been killed in Ukraine since start of full-scale invasion

by Kateryna Hodunova April 18, 2024 12:28 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of Russia's missile attack on Chernihiv, Ukraine, on April 17, 2024. (Oleksandr Lomako/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

At least 1,839 children have been killed or injured since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office reported on April 18.

According to the prosecutors' calculations, at least 543 have been killed and 1,296 children have suffered injuries of varying severity.

Most of the casualties among children, 529, were recorded in Donetsk Oblast.

Apart from that, 346 cases of casualties have been confirmed in Kharkiv Oblast, 150 in Kherson Oblast, 131 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 130 in Kyiv Oblast, 108 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, and 103 in Mykolaiv Oblast.

A Russian attack on April 15 on the city of Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia Oblast killed a 9-year-old boy. The day before, a 16-year-old girl was injured after a Russian shell exploded near her home in the village of Kizomys in Kherson Oblast.

Four children, aged from 13 to 17, also were wounded during a Russian missile attack on Chernihiv on April 17. In total, 78 people were injured and 18 killed after this strike.

Russia's war of aggression has taken a staggering toll on Ukraine's civilian population.

The U.N. said on April 10 it that it had recorded almost 11,000 civilians killed and over 20,500 injured. The real number is likely higher, as Russia prevents international monitoring in the occupied areas that suffered the heaviest destruction, like Mariupol.

‘Why does everyone have 2 legs but me?’ Children learn to live with prosthetics after being injured by Russia’s war
Eleven-year-old Oleksandr Reshetniak from Kharkiv Oblast still vividly remembers holding the stump of his torn-off leg, trying to stop the bleeding. On Jan. 17, Oleksandr and his 13-year-old cousin Alina were heading to a grocery store in his native village of Malyi Burluk, near Kupiansk, in the ea…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.