Russian attack causes electricity cut-offs in Moldova

This audio is created with AI assistance

During Russia’s Dec. 5 large-scale strike on Ukraine, power supply interruptions have begun in neighboring Moldova, the country’s national energy company Moldelectrica reported.

Moldova had already suffered blackouts caused by Russia’s mass attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on Nov. 23 and Nov. 15.

Power outages were reported in several Ukrainian regions after Russian missile strikes.

Electricity and water supply have been cut off in Zhytomyr and some settlements of the region. Part of Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has also been left without power while boilers and water pumping stations were disconnected, according to Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the city administration.