Russian army used chemical weapons 323 times in October, Ukraine's General Staff says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 8, 2024 3:16 PM 2 min read
A gas mask is placed on a military vehicle at a checkpoint held by Ukrainian servicemen outside the city of Lysychansk in the now largely Russian-occupied Luhansk Oblast on May 23, 2022. (Aris Messinis /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces used chemical weapons on the battlefield 323 times in October, Ukraine's General Staff reported on Nov. 8.

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, radiation, chemical, and biological intelligence units have been recording the use of hazardous chemicals on the battlefield. Since February 2022, 4,613 cases have been recorded.

The Russian army uses munitions such as K-51 and RG-VO, which are loaded with hazardous chemicals that are used for counter-riot operations, and are prohibited as weapons of war, the General Staff's report read.

The Ukrainian military has also recorded a "significant" amount of ammunition containing hazardous chemical compounds of an "unspecified type."

Russia's use of chemical munitions "flagrantly violates the rules of warfare, ignores the norms and obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling, and Use of Chemical Weapons and on their Destruction," the General Staff said.

Russia’s use of unidentified gas surges on the front line, Ukraine lacks detectors
Russia is increasingly deploying unidentified gas in its latest chemical warfare tactic against Ukrainian troops, who are losing ground across the hotspots of the eastern front line. Ukraine is currently unable to identify the majority of the gas used on the battlefield, compared to previous months…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima

Russia's use of gas attacks is rising, a Kyiv Independent investigation from August showed. Ukrainian soldiers and officers interviewed by the Kyiv Independent acknowledged that the tactic is effective, allowing Moscow to capture positions occasionally without destroying them.

Ukrainian soldiers reported suffering up to six gas attacks daily, usually two to three attacks within an hour.

The U.K. issued sanctions against Russian units involved in the use of chemical weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine on Oct. 8.

Earlier this year, the U.S. State Department confirmed Russian forces have used the chemical agent chloropicrin in Ukraine. The announcement was part of a larger statement about the introduction of new U.S. sanctions against more than 280 individuals and entities.

Chloropicrin is often used as an herbicide. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), exposure to its vapors can cause severe irritation to the skin, eyes, and, if inhaled, internal organs.

‘Silent killer’: Russia boosts grinding Donbas advance with chemical warfare
Gasping for air from a trench in eastern Ukraine, an infantryman was ready for the worst when a suffocating white smoke spread into his position. A Russian drone had just dropped a gas grenade into the trench, an internationally banned practice in warfare used to suffocate Ukrainia…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 25.

At least 25 people were injured and more may be trapped under the rubble, local authorities said. Search and rescue operations are ongoing at the building.
