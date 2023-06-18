Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian army shells Sumy Oblast, kills 2 civilians

by The Kyiv Independent news desk June 18, 2023 10:14 PM 2 min read
A household damaged by a Russian artillery attack on the village of Richky in Ukraine’s eastern Sumy Oblast on April 18, 2023. (Prosecutor General’s Office/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia shelled the town of Bilopillia in Sumy Oblast on the evening of June 18, killing a man and his four-year-old son, the regional prosecutor's office reported.

"The Russian terrorists cynically use weapons against civilians since they have long lost all sense of humanity," Volodymyr Artiukh, governor of Sumy Oblast, said.

According to Bilopillia Mayor Yuriy Zarko, the father and son were running to a bomb shelter when a Russian shell exploded three meters away from them.

"The father died on the spot, and the child died in the arms (of the medical staff) on the way to a hospital,” Zarko said in his comment to Suspilne television.

The mayor added that the tragedy happened around 4.20 p.m. local time.

During the night and morning of June 18, the Russian military shelled the border areas of Sumy Oblast 12 times.

In total, almost 60 explosions were reported in six communities of the region – Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Esman, and Seredyna-Buda.

As a result of the attacks, a residential building was damaged.

Located in Ukraine's northeast, Sumy Oblast has been subjected to constant Russian attacks since it was fully liberated from Russian occupation in early April 2022.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
