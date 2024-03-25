Russian ambassador rejects Poland's summons over missile in Polish airspace

This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight. Become a member Support us just once

Russia's ambassador to Poland, Sergei Andreyev, has rejected Poland's summons to the Foreign Ministry in connection with the Russian missile that entered Polish airspace on March 24, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported on March 25.

Andreyev claimed that Warsaw did not provide enough evidence that the missile had entered Polish airspace and therefore "decided not to visit the Polish Foreign Ministry," RIA Novosti said.

Poland was forced to scramble its fighter jets to protect its airspace during Russia's drone and missile attack against Ukraine on March 24, when a Russian cruise missile entered Poland's airspace for 39 seconds.

The spokesperson of the Polish Operational Command, Jacek Goryszewski, said that Russia deliberately maneuvered the missile in a way that would unexpectedly target Ukraine from the west. Ukrainian air defense is typically prepared for missiles coming from the north or east.

The Polish Foreign Ministry said it would demand an explanation from Moscow.

Russian missiles have previously entered Polish airspace during attacks on Ukraine. On Dec. 29, 2023, a missile entered Polish airspace, putting the country's defenses on high alert.

In another incident on Nov. 15, 2022, a missile flew onto Polish territory during a Russian mass strike, killing two civilians. Polish investigators later concluded that it was a stray Ukrainian anti-air projectile launched to intercept the Russian attack.



