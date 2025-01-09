Russian airstrike against Kherson injures 6, damages kindergarten

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Russian forces dropped guided aerial bombs on the city of Kherson on Jan. 9, injuring at least six people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

One bomb reportedly hit a house, destroying it. A kindergarten and a business were also reported as damaged.

The victims included two women and four men who suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. One victim was treated on the spot, and the rest have been hospitalized, Prokudin said. One more resident suffered shock, according to officials.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River during a counteroffensive in the fall of 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths, as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.