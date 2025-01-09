Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Kherson, War, Civilian casualties, Airstrike
Russian airstrike against Kherson injures 6, damages kindergarten

by Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk January 9, 2025 12:54 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian airstrike against Kherson on Jan. 9, 2025. (Roman Mrochko/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Russian forces dropped guided aerial bombs on the city of Kherson on Jan. 9, injuring at least six people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

One bomb reportedly hit a house, destroying it. A kindergarten and a business were also reported as damaged.

The victims included two women and four men who suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. One victim was treated on the spot, and the rest have been hospitalized, Prokudin said. One more resident suffered shock, according to officials.

Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other settlements on the west bank of the Dnipro River during a counteroffensive in the fall of 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths, as well as large-scale destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Russian drone attack against bus in Kherson, kills 1, injures 8
The man killed, Volodymyr Shum, 50, was a specialist in the municipal services and landscaping division of the Kherson City Council’s municipal economy department.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Authors: Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.