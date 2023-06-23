Russian forces attack 10 oblasts, kill 2 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the past day, Russian strikes targeted 10 oblasts, killing two civilians and injuring at least nine, local officials reported on the morning of June 23.

The oblasts of Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kherson, Sumy, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Luhansk came under attack.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, two people were killed in Russian attacks over the past day, Governor Yurii Malashko wrote.

The governor reported that Russia launched 98 attacks on 24 settlements with artillery, drones, and aircraft. A 55-year-old man from Mala Tokmachka and a 70-year-old resident of Huliaipole were killed, he said.

Malashko wrote there were 27 cases of property damage, including private houses and farm buildings.

Russian attacks injured one person in Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported. At least 33 civilian buildings sustained damage across the oblast, the governor wrote.

In Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported seven injuries due to Russian attacks.

According to the governor, Russia launched 91 strikes and fired 415 shells using mortars, artillery, rockets, drones, and air force, targeting residential areas and two factories.

Russian forces launched 24 strikes against Sumy Oblast with artillery, mortars, and drones, injuring one person, the Sumy Regional Military Administration informed.

There were 158 explosions recorded, resulting in property damage across the oblast. One woman was wounded in a strike against the Shalyhyne community, the officials wrote.

Russian attacks against Kharkiv Oblast damaged private houses and other civilian objects but did not cause any casualties, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

A military airfield in Khmelnytskyi Oblast was targeted by 13 cruise missiles but all of them were destroyed by air defense, the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration said.

According to the report, fallen debris damaged a building but resulted in no casualties.

Attacks were recorded against Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Chernihiv, and Luhansk oblasts but local officials reported no property damage or casualties.