Russia using drones to drop explosives across Ukraine, Interior Ministry warns

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have started using drones to scatter explosive devices across Ukraine, the country’s Interior Ministry warned on April 10.

According to the ministry, these drones can be deployed anywhere in Ukraine, and the danger is increased by the unpredictability of the munitions — the timing of their detonation is unknown.

Images released by officials show some of the explosive items recently recovered in Kyiv, although authorities caution that their appearance may vary.

Citizens are urged to immediately report any suspicious objects by calling emergency services at 101, 102, or 112. The ministry stressed that people should not approach or touch unidentified items.

Specialized teams are currently analyzing the devices to determine their technical characteristics and will provide further public guidance.

“We will share detailed information as soon as it becomes available,” the ministry said.

The drone attacks come as Moscow continues to reject a U.S.-backed proposal for a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Kyiv has reiterated its readiness to implement a full ceasefire if Russia agrees to the terms.