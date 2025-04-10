The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russia using drones to drop explosives across Ukraine, Interior Ministry warns

by Anna Fratsyvir April 10, 2025 6:36 PM 1 min read
An Iranian-made Shahed 131/136 kamikaze drone, a model often used by Russian forces in airstrikes against Ukraine. Southern Operational Command/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have started using drones to scatter explosive devices across Ukraine, the country’s Interior Ministry warned on April 10.

According to the ministry, these drones can be deployed anywhere in Ukraine, and the danger is increased by the unpredictability of the munitions — the timing of their detonation is unknown.

Images released by officials show some of the explosive items recently recovered in Kyiv, although authorities caution that their appearance may vary.

Citizens are urged to immediately report any suspicious objects by calling emergency services at 101, 102, or 112. The ministry stressed that people should not approach or touch unidentified items.

Specialized teams are currently analyzing the devices to determine their technical characteristics and will provide further public guidance.

“We will share detailed information as soon as it becomes available,” the ministry said.

The drone attacks come as Moscow continues to reject a U.S.-backed proposal for a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. Kyiv has reiterated its readiness to implement a full ceasefire if Russia agrees to the terms.

Ukraine, Russia must focus on ceasefire over peace deal
The war between Russia and Ukraine continues unabated. Neither side is in a position to achieve its stated objectives through military force. But now there is significant diplomatic activity as well. Ukraine has agreed to a 30-day ceasefire, in large part to patch up relations with U.S. President D…
The Kyiv IndependentRichard Haass
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

News Feed

5:46 PM

Fire breaks out at major Russian refinery in Khabarovsk Krai.

The blaze broke out in one of the facility’s technological units after gasoline reportedly leaked from a column and ignited, sources told the channel. According to Russian emergency services cited by the pro-government outlet Interfax, the fire spread across an area of approximately 100 square meters.
5:22 PM

Moldovan FM invites Musk to see impact of US aid amid USAID freeze.

Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popsoi has extended a public invitation to Elon Musk to visit the country and see firsthand the impact of U.S. development aid, following the Trump administration’s suspension of USAID programs worldwide.
4:48 PM

Estonia passes law targeting Moscow-linked church ties.

The legislation aims to prevent foreign influence in Estonia’s religious sphere if it threatens national security, constitutional order, or public order, or if it promotes military aggression or incites war, according to the parliament’s press service.
