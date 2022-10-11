Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia overnight on Oct. 11

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces targeted an infrastructure site in the city of Zaporizhzhia overnight on Oct. 11, according to Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh. Information on casualties and damages has not yet been reported.

Since Oct. 3, Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia have killed at least 43 people and injured at least 70. Russia has intensified attacks on Ukrainian-controlled Zaporizhzhia after claiming to have annexed-partially occupied Zaporizhzhia Oblast.