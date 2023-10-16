Russia strikes Kharkiv Oblast with missiles

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces targeted the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast with missiles late on Oct. 16, General Serhii Melnyk, the head of the Kharkiv military garrison, said. There was no information on casualties or damaged at the time of the publication.

The missiles were launched from Russia's town of Valuyki, located in Belgorod Oblast some 15 kilometers north of the Russia–Ukraine border.

Ukraine's Air Force earlier warned about the threat of missile attacks. Air raid alert was activated in the region at least nine times over the past 24 hours.

Kharkiv Oblast remains a frequent target of Russian strikes.